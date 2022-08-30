To the Editor: Victoria’s letter last month, aptly titled by the newspaper, “America turning into a fascist state;” brings a good opportunity to discuss more broadly the subject of fascism, especially as it pertains to the United States.
I don't fully agree with the opinions expressed (perhaps out of modesty), though certainly understand her sentiments, and I will admit that concerns about the undercurrent of what I can best describe as the essence of fascism in United States has been a point of quiet concern, bearing witness to previously respected political leaders wholeheartedly undress themselves of their so-called principles in favor of the intoxicating virulent passions of the mob (plus the increase of extremist opinions unilaterally demonizing entire groups of people for their opinion, the deluded sentiments often expressed by all parties in the political landscape...).
This isn’t in the manner that certain other contributors would want it to mean; not just the liberal mob, but the proclivity of the modern American to hurl mind and soul into the de-individualizing cesspools that dominate our political landscape, robbing the capacity to think for themselves; separating them from the human family, all largely for the sake of being able to manufacture a semblance of meaning, even if adversarial; against a backdrop of otherwise meaningless suffering dissonant with their previously held view of the world. As humans, we love a good story.
And there probably isn’t any theme more powerful than a good ole “us vs. them” narrative. Incidentally, this theme tends to take the form of good vs. evil, with the enjoying parties (who would have guessed it) being “the good guys.” The problem with this narrative is that it often oversimplifies the nuanced realities that exist; enables the justification of unthinkable actions against certain segments of society; and, as touched on by a former Secretary of State in her book, “Fascism: A Warning,” provides the bedrock foundation from which the proliferation of actual fascism can take hold.
Think about the most grievous instances of fascism in history. How did they start? They did not start with removal of guns – although that was part of the process – nor did they start with closing churches and arresting political and religious minorities. They started with an “us” vs “them” narrative.
Hitler rose to power on the premise that he would fight some invisible “Jewish conspiracy;” Communist states largely rose to power on the story of class conflict: the bourgeoisie and proletariat. In America, many grievous instances of tyranny were motivated by fear of “them,” who posed an existential threat to “us;” and although these stories always exist in the background, it is only when some uncontrollable or otherwise unavoidable existential threat poses itself that these stories take hold, because they allow man to refrain from the otherwise sobering realization that he is a part of and subject to nature.The American sphere is rife with us vs them stories. This is where the aforementioned concern about fascism begins.
Conservatives vs. liberals, corporations and the elite against ordinary people, “abortionists” vs. “pro life,” “big government” against “we, the people;” and other stories involving capitalism, religion, political parties, the estates… This isn’t necessarily to imply that mere identification of conflicting interests between two or more “classes” of people serves as a prerequisite to fascism. Variable and conflicting interests exist naturally. The interest of the business owner, for example, can synergize but also conflict with the interests of their employees, who seek to make more money in relation to their labor. What these stories can do, however, is serve as fodder from which the fire of fascism can burn, especially when existential threats are involved.
The American ideal is antithetical to fascism, but the American ideal is just that… an ideal, which we strive for, and very often fall short of realizing. Because it’s an ideal. You cannot say you love this country while refusing to recognize its shortcomings, because it is in pursuance to the rectification of said shortcomings that we are able to demonstrate how much we love this country.
And to close, just as the traits that have culminated in the realization of what we now call the American ideal run through all of us, so does the dark undercurrent that reared its ugly head in Europe last century. Thank you.
Zion McNull
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.