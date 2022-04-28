To the editor:
I'm Bill Hartman, commissioner of DeKalb County West District. If someone is going to write a letter to the editor criticizing and demeaning me they should at least have some facts right.
Just one example in a recent letter to the editor it said I would build the jail without raising taxes. This is totally false; what I have always said is I would not raise taxes to build the jail.
I am an eyes on hands on boots on the ground commissioner. I take calls seven days a week concerning everything from drainage to road condition and anything else the taxpayers have issue with. My goal is to have a one on one conversation with folks to resolve their concerns and issues.
Done right this is a 25-hour a week job. There is always a new issue or problem to be dealt with. The job of commissioner is a lot different then that of city council; it's more like being the mayor. The first two years as commissioner have been a very steep learning curve and they are different from any other elected position.
My goal with your vote is to use that experience and gained knowledge to make informed and proper decisions for citizens of DeKalb County. It is my duty to collect any and all information plus the opinion of others before making these critical decisions.
We have completed many projects without raising taxes in my first three years and it is my desire with the help of your vote to move ahead and finish those projects that are incomplete.
A very wise man once said "Be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger." Every day I strive to live by that rule and although I don't always succeed it's always my goal. My motto is "if I'm talking, I'm not listening, I'm not learning." So in my book talking is cheap; the doing is what counts.
Thanks for taking time to read this. I would be honored and very grateful for your vote.
William Hartman
Corunna
