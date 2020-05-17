To the editor:
With the approach of Memorial Day, the Angola American Legion would like to make sure that all of our deceased veterans in Steuben County have their gravesites honored with an American flag.
If you know of a veteran's gravesite that is not marked with a flag, the easiest solution would be to see your local American Legion in Fremont, Orland or Angola. Pick up a flag and place it next to the veteran's gravesite.
If for some reason you are unable to to do this, just call the Angola American Legion (665-3363) with all of the information needed, and we will place the flag for you.
Thank you for honoring our veterans.
James Penick
Commander
Angola American Legion
