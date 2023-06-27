We must work together for the future of our schools
To the Editor:
Dear DeKalb County Central United Schools Community members,
I understand that the $20 million bond for facility projects, proposed by the superintendent, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that did not pass is causing anger and division within the community.
The measure was correctly voted down because the plan was incomplete. There were still outstanding questions that were posed by board members that had not been answered at the conclusion of the last board work session on June 13, 2023. Also, the three board members that voted the measure down, stated in the work session that the plan was not ready for a vote. The superintendent ignored the recommendations by the board majority and brought it to a vote. He also ignored a $10.2 million dollar bond plan that was provided to him after the last work session.
This does not mean any of the board members do not care about safety, our teachers and staff, or the students. It is quite the contrary, as we owe it to all stakeholders to do our due diligence and put together a strong project plan that will move this district forward.
As board president, I have asked the administration and board each month, prior to this vote, to hold additional work sessions, but there was no interest. We are currently in the process of scheduling a work session on July 10, and will have another work session on July 13, (regularly scheduled) to come up with a plan as soon as possible. There may be additional work sessions required until there is a consensus on the board.
I am confident there will be a bond for facility upgrades that will be approved. I ask that the community stay calm and respectful to each other while the board and administration work together to finish this part of the plan and address immediate facility needs.
Please remember, we are all Barons and are working toward the same goal. We need to be respectful of those that do not hold the same opinion and work together to make the district stronger. All five board members have committed to accomplishing everything on the list, however, we need a strong financial plan so our kids and grandkids will be in a good financial position to maintain the district in the future. Proper planning and preparation will provide a pathway to success!
Greg A. Lantz, PMP
DCCUSD Board President
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following response was received by KPC Media. It was from Heather Krebs, DeKalb Central School Board member: Please ... note that this (letter) was an executive decision made by Mr. Lantz and without prior knowledge and approval by the full board. Thank you, Heather Krebs
