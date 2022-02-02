To the editor:
In response to Mike Watson's letter to the editor about Auburn Renewable's tax abatement decision by Amy Prosser I would like to state some facts:
1. Bill Hartman, Mike Watson and myself are Commissioners. You elected us to make sure the county runs smoothly which includes construction and maintenance of our buildings, paying the bills, approving and enforcing ordinances, acting on the concerns of taxpayers, working with department heads, etc. We do not have any control of tax rates or tax abatements. Under the leadership of Bill Hartman we have been very productive and have worked well as a team by staying focused on our duties and allowing other elected officials to do their duties without our unsolicited advice.
2. The Council is responsible for approving the spending of the Commissioners when property tax money is used or approving the rate increase of LIT taxes if the Commissioners desire to spend more than the current LIT taxes can provide. As such, they are responsible for setting tax rates and approving any tax abatements.
3. Tax abatements began in Indiana as an "Urban Renewal Tool" (think Gary, Indiana, slums) in 1977. Taxes could be abated if a business would invest in a blighted community. It was never intended to be used as a tool for counties to compete with each other by individually adjusting taxable property to encourage growth of select new business. Unfortunately, the tax rate for business personal property is the same as business real property which is extremely high in Indiana. Illinois and Ohio no longer have a personal property tax as they realized how this tax discourages investment. Michigan is also phasing out this tax.
4. The argument is that businesses need an abatement due to start up costs being high. Of course, when a company wants to expand (about 10 years later when their old abated equipment is worn out or outdated) they use the same reasoning that they will need an abatement for expansion or improvement. I agree with the fact that personal property tax is too high and I agree that Auburn Renewables should not pay such a ridiculous amount of taxes, nor should any business in Indiana.
5. Local government currently cannot lower the tax rate. They can only offer an abatement. This should be changed, but this is a State of Indiana issue. If you want some interesting reading please look up 50 IAC 4.2. It is 45 pages describing how personal property is assessed and it will make your head spin.
6. The proper time to ask for abatement is before a business buys property and installs the equipment to be abated. Do you build a house and then apply for a loan after it is being built if the loan is needed to pay for the home?
7. Mr. Watson (who is not on the Council) and some of the council have decided that $718,000 is the correct amount for Auburn Renewables to pay over 10 years. I think that is too much tax, but that is what they agree is just. This is a reduction of $544,000 in taxes over 10 years without an abatement which is a 42% discount. If a 42% discount is a proper amount to tax Auburn Renewables then the same 42% reduction should be guaranteed and approved to all taxpayers that request an abatement. Why should one business pay a higher tax rate than another? This is Amy Prosser's concern — that we are treating businesses differently. If the tax is too high for one business then it is too high for all businesses. Not offering the same reduction to all businesses is picking winners and losers and is discriminatory.
The temporary solution to this problem is point No. 7 above. The permanent solution is to trash this tax which is subject to the whims of politicians and causes distrust of government (as if we need any more help in that area). This tax is roughly 14% of our total property tax collected. If eliminated we would need to find replacement revenue/savings which could be provided by the state simplifying the tax code and funneling more money back to the communities that send their tax dollars to the state. It is time to simplify the tax system so that taxpayers can understand how much they really pay and where the money goes. Until then we should treat all business taxpayers the same.
Todd Sanderson
Commissioner NE District
