To the editor:
It is time to stand and speak up.
On Monday the 10th of May, in a 2-1 vote, the DeKalb County Commissioners decided not to build a new jail. Commissioners Hartman and Sanderson believe that construction costs will come down at some point and so they were the two in the 2-1 vote.
Commissioner Watson on the other hand, not wanting to rely on personal opinion, has done a tremendous amount of work gathering information from a number of professional personnel from accounting firms, to construction companies and architects who specialize in new jail projects, all of whom say that it will not be any cheaper to build than now. In fact, waiting just one year will increase the construction cost by $1.2 million. Waiting a year will shorten the bond term which will increase the payment. Waiting a year will mean putting more money into the current overcrowded and deteriorating Jail. Waiting will cost more.
It will cost the citizens more. The citizens of DeKalb County deserve better and they should stand up and let their elected County Commissioners know they do not want to wait because construction prices “might” come down. Jail construction is vastly different than residential construction. We don’t want our money gambled with.
Floyd Fowler
Auburn
