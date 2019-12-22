You may have missed it among all the louder news last week, but Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb recently revealed his Next Level Agenda for 2020.
Indiana legislators will start their session in two weeks, and Holcomb hopes to guide their thinking with his list of priorities.
Holcomb put education at the head of his chart, with a list of six goals that are interconnected.
“Retaining and bringing the very best educators to teach in Indiana” tops his list. He also pledges to support his new Teacher Compensation Commission and commits to “making Indiana a leader in the Midwest for teacher pay.”
A catch is that the Teacher Compensation Commission is scheduled to make its recommendations in time for 2021. Teachers — who flocked to Indianapolis for a giant demonstration this fall — say Indiana can’t afford to wait that long to make their pay more competitive.
Responding to another key point from the teacher rally, Holcomb supports “changing career-related teacher professional growth points from required to optional.” Teachers resent a new law that asks them to complete what they see as “unpaid internships” during their breaks.
Nearly everyone agrees with one of Holcomb’s points: “holding schools and teachers harmless for 2018-2019 ILEARN scores.” This year’s sputtering rollout of the new ILEARN tests produced results that no one considers reliable.
Considering our failed experience with ISTEP+ — which now has been replaced by ILEARN — makes us ask if we ever should evaluate teachers based on statewide testing, or whether we’ll always look at those tests as flawed wastes of time and money.
Testing relates to Holcomb’s final goal for education: “Continuing to work to make sure that our teachers can focus on what really matters — educating our students.” Many teachers would say the best way to reach that goal is by reducing the emphasis on tests.
It’s fitting that Holcomb is focusing so many of his goals on education, because that’s where we’re spending about half of the state’s money.
In other priorities:
• Holcomb calls for “helping offenders become our neighbors again” by making sure they have skills to succeed when they are released. That will help achieve his related goal to “lower Indiana’s recidivism rate and grow our workforce.”
• In the area of public health, Holcomb proposes “making healthcare more affordable for Hoosiers, making sure that the cost is transparent before treatment, and protecting pregnant women on the job.”
• Holcomb wants to improve Indiana “roads, rail, bridges, ports, trails, water, broadband, international nonstop flights” and more — an ambitious list.
• The governor is pushing for a hands-free-device law for drivers. Current law prohibits texting while driving, but surfing the web is just as dangerous, and it’s hard for officers to prove you were texting instead of doing something else with your phone.
Young raises smoking age
Holcomb also wants to raise the legal age for buying tobacco and e-cigarettes to 21.
Congress already seems to have handled that goal, thanks in large part to Indiana’s Republican Sen. Todd Young.
Young managed to include his “Tobacco to 21 Act” in the new federal government funding bill. It bans the sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21, across the nation.
Young worked on the tobacco law with a fellow Republican senator and two Democratic senators, again proving his ability to find common goals and break down the political barriers that often seem to paralyze Washington.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
