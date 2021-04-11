Gene Stratton-Porter Society launches endowment
To the editor:
The Gene Stratton-Porter Society would like to deeply thank the community for its support over the years. Unfortunately, we reached the very difficult decision of dissolution in late 2020. This decision was not reached lightly and involved much discussion by GSP Society Board members and GSP family.
There were many factors involved in this decision but dwindling volunteer engagement, difficulty in recruiting new board members, lack of events due to COVID and a lack of a cooperative agreement with the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites Corp. were the larger concerns.
To protect the assets of the GSP Society and adhere to Indiana non-profit laws as well as the GSP Society by-laws, as well as honoring donor wishes, the GSP Society Board voted to use the bulk of the financial assets ($100,000) to start an endowment with the Community Foundation of Noble County. This endowment will provide grants to a number of non-profits working on collaborative projects that directly benefit the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site in Rome City. The grants will be reviewed by an independent panel of community members who deeply love the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site and wish to see it flourish in the future. A press release with additional details about the GSP Society Endowment will be distributed in the coming months.
Artifacts that were previously entrusted to the GSP Society were either returned to the GSP family or donated to the Indiana Historical Society. Since the Indiana Historical Society is a research library, these objects will be available to the public and researchers in a way they never have been before. They will be conserved, digitized and made available both in person and electronically. These artifacts will complement the Mary Voirol collection the GSP Society helped the Indiana Historical Society acquire earlier.
Accepting such a collection is quite costly, so the GSP Society donated $65,000 to underwrite conservation, digitization and storage costs as well as the publication of a memorial in 2024 — the 100th anniversary of Gene’s death.
The Hemingway Wetlands and Prairies were enrolled in the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program and that contract is in the process of being transferred to the Indiana State Museum Foundation. That foundation will now maintain the prairies and wetlands in accordance with the USDA program contract, as well as receive annual payments from the USDA to underwrite maintenance of the prairies, as well as general upkeep to the site. The GSP Society also donated the gift shop inventory and fixtures as well as money to purchase and restore the correct AB Battle Creek gas range to outfit her cabin kitchen.
The GSP Society Board notified members by letter about its current disposition and sadly received only one communication regarding the decision to dissolve. This response wasn’t to lobby to continue, but to express regret that so many historical organizations across the country are ceasing to exist.
The GSP Society currently holds a small amount of money in reserve to pay for final business expenses such as dissolution and taxes, and per Indiana non-profit laws and the Society’s by-laws, any remaining funds held upon conclusion of business will be donated to a non-profit.
Due to the cessation of the GSP Society, we certainly hope you will consider volunteering at the site when the COVID pandemic subsides.
We sincerely hope that this clarifies the status of the GSP Society and its assets and if there are any questions, we would appreciate you write directly to the GSP Society at gspmemorialsociety@gmail.com.
Dave W. Fox
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Gene Stratton-Porter Society, Inc.
