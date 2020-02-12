To the editor:
Sitting here on a cold but nice Sunday morning reading my paper, which I truly enjoy doing rather than playing around with the computer, since I am from the older generation that knows what real books are. But to get back to the subject that I am concerned with.
I recently obtained a piece of literature written by a very educated person whom most of us have heard about or know about. Dr. Ben Carson is a very smart person who speaks a lot of truth, but first let me ask a question or two to you who are reading this. What do you know and understand about the Constitution of the United States? In fact, what do our representatives that we have elected know and actually practice from its contents? From what little I know they are so far-fetched from it, that it is no wonder we are in trouble as a country.
Accordingly the Constitution was set up to guide us on running the country with little interference or problems. But guess what? They (the ones we elected) have found ways to virtually make it impossible for us the regular person to run for office due to cost. Naturally, they don't want someone with common sense in there. They have made a lifetime career where the Constitution says do your time and go back to work, of course it would take more than one term to accomplish something, but not a lifetime.
I agree with the article about some bills being shot down that sounded sort of stupid, especially about choosing who should pick who, that should be we the people. According to the law of the land a lot if not the representatives need to learn this. One thing that I have seen not in the Constitution is that where if the people feel that our representatives are not complying with it the way we feel they should be that we can question them and put in term limits to rein them in and have some control. Also if the people don't know or understand it, that is the reason for the 2nd Amendment. If the people lose control of this we might as well be in a communist state.
Online anyone can go to the website for Hillsdale College where they can take online classes about your Constitution and a variety of courses. These are free, but if you would like to help them be a viable asset to your freedom they will accept donations. This is one of the only colleges that does not accept federal monies. They have scholarships of their own to help students. Check it out.
As a member of different veteran organizations, I would like to thank all veterans past and present for their service and the freedom that is afforded to all of us by my fellow veterans who gave up their lives for your freedom. For you veterans out there, remember this, if it was not for these organizations, you would not have the benefits that are available to you. These organizations — American Legion, DAV, VFW and Amvets. They work extra hard at making sure we get our benefits. You know the ones some say you don't deserve.
Now that I have ventilated and tried to put a few points across to everyone reading this: Do your share, get out and vote. We have politicians that have done some good work and some bad. We need to drain the swamp as per se, not have lifers bleeding the system. We need term limits. They work for us, not us for them. No entitlements and no retirements. These perks are bleeding this country. Remember this is not about parties, it’s about the person and what they will accomplish. Get out and vote.
Larry Uehlein
Auburn
(0) comments
