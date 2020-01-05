To the editor:
Making America Great Again and keeping it great! To follow 289 already done — in 2 1/2 years. Naming just some of:
1. Biggest tax cut in U.S. history — allowed 4 million new jobs created. More Americans employed than ever before in history of U.S.
2. Lowest unemployed in history for African-Americans, Hispanic, Asian-American. Women unemployed lowest in 65 years. Also youth and veterans unemployed lowest in 20 years.
3. Household income rose to $61,372. Pay raises rose 3.3% between 2016-2017.
4. By signing Tax Cut and Job Act into law provided more than $5.5 trillion in greatest tax cuts for small family farms and small businesses. Nearly doubled standard deduction.
5. Also cut was special tax breaks and closed loopholes for wealthy, while more than 6 million American workers have received bonuses and increased wages and increased benefits thanks to tax cuts.
6. Proposed $200 billion for infrastructure and federal funds surpassed $1.5 trillion across country.
7. Executive orders to address: health care, suicides, childhood cancer. Enacting change to Medicare 340B program, saving estimated $320 billion on drugs in 2018 alone.
8. Retail sales surge increase from 0.5% in 2017 to 6.4% in 2018.
9. Dow hit record 70 times in 2017 and NASDAQ all notched higher.
Facts: It was not President Trump who put children in cages. It was Obama. It was Obama who used the Congressional Review Act more than any time in American history. It was Obama who reduced our U.S. military lower than World War II, who also signed agreement with number one promoter of terrorism Iran. Under Obama, highest unemployment, more on food stamps.
Obama making excuses and apologizing to countries around the world for America’s aggression!
President Trump reversed all Obama’s agenda (Obama’s regulations). Trump took people off food stamp freebies.
The reason the Democrats — Schiff, Pelosia, Nadler, the committees — promoting impeachment, looking for a crime the last 2 1/2 years — Democrats do not want to lose control of power in Washington, D.C., government. Control of the people who voted them into power! Lifetime over and over again. We need term limits — like we have for president.
President Trump is giving the United States of America back to the people!
Trump does not need psychiatric care, as Mr. Stevens indicated. A never Trumper! Why do never Trumpers object to everything that President Trump has accomplished for the American people in 2 1/2 years? Why, President Trump donates his salary to charities.
Marilyn Carr
Auburn
