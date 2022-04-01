To the editor:
Experience matters.
I have known Dave Cserep for 30 years. We were both canine officers for our respective departments. We have always possessed the drive to go above and beyond our normal duties. Dave has dedicated his entire adult life to protecting his country with his military service and his county with his law enforcement career.
Dave is an honest, dedicated, faithful and courageous man. His empathy, sympathy and compassion make him a devoted Sheriff. After serving as Sheriff of Allen County for two terms, I understand what it takes to lead an agency like the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Cserep has done a great job guiding your Sheriff’s Department through a difficult time in our country’s history. He deserves your support for his re-election. He certainly has mine.
Ken Fries
Sheriff Allen County (Retired)
