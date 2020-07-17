To the editor:
The Ligonier Lions Club wants to thank all of the individuals and sponsors who participated in the Lions golf outing on June 27.
Thanks to the following sponsors: Lake City Bank, Dave Sands-Edward Jones, Burnworth-Zollars, Ace Pest Control, Doctor Doug Rex, Judge Robert Kirsch, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Don Strouse-Colbin Tool, Superior Sample Co., Rick Pharis-Triad, Jane Wellman, William Horn, Jay Wellman and Phil Munk-QSI.
Team and individual results: 1st place “A” Flight: Phil Munk, Bobby McCoy, Don Patrick, Ryan Mayer; 2nd place “A” Flight: Troy Mullins, Jeff Corlett, Don Hawn, Tom Fish; 1st place “B” Flight: Kirk Wogomon, Kirby Wogomon, Tod Debolt, Mark Baker; 1st place “C” Flight: Dave Erdly, Jeff Saggars, Mark Garrison, Dan Lock; Individual awards for closest to the pin on Par 3s went to: Gary Stover, Gary Goshert, Bobby McCoy, Amy Yoder, Larry Moorman.
Thank you.
Kent Saggars, Ligonier Lions golf chairman
