To the Editor:
“We must stop being the stupid party. It’s time for a new Republican Party that talks like adults.” — Bobby Jindal, former Republican Governor, Louisiana, Feb. 15, 2018.
Let’s discuss, for the sake of clarity, the terms opinion and fact. An opinion is based on something one believes to be the case. It may be false or true, but believing it true will not make it so. It is intrinsic to the definition of “fact” that it be true, provable by evidence or, in the case of science, able to be replicated.
For example, an opinion might go something like, “The term “woke” is so two years ago, but the Republicans have recently discovered it and now use it to describe anything and everything they disagree with.” Perhaps they don’t use the term for everything they dislike, just many things; hence, that is opinion. A statement of fact may be more like, “Last month, the U.S. added 339,000 payroll jobs” (Bureau of Labor Statistics). In fact, according to Barron’s, “Biden’s first two years in office were the strongest two years in job growth on record in U.S. history.” It is a statement that can be verified. To continue, the idea of true facts and false facts (also known sometimes as “alternative” facts) is a fallacy. Definition: “A false or mistaken idea” (Merriam-Webster). There is no such thing as a “false“ fact. It is merely an untruth.
An hypothesis, an idea about how things might be, needs to be backed by facts in order to become a theory, a word that is very often misused today — as in, “I have a theory about flying saucers.” Actually, it is most probable that this individual has a hypothesis about Unidentified Flying Objects (or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon, as the Air Forces now refers to them.)
An example of the progression from hypothesis to fact is the perception of our solar system. In the late 16th century, Copernicus developed — through mathematics and empirical observation — the heliocentric (sun-centered) model of the solar system. It was not widely accepted. However, as the centuries passed, more and more empirical evidence accumulated until it became a scientific theory. (Definition: a construct that could be disproved, but against which there are no contradictory data) The theory evolved into a fact such that NASA can send a spacecraft to Mars, and when the craft arrives, Mars is there. A fact.
In the last couple of years, empirical evidence in the form of research by Darren Sherkat, a professor of sociology at Southern Illinois University, indicates a rather disturbing thing. In an article published in the January 2021 issue of the “Social Science Quarterly,” a peer reviewed professional journal, entitled “Cognitive Sophistication, Religion, and the Trump Vote,” empirical data suggest that there are substantial negative differences between the thinking process and cognition of white Trump voters as compared to other voters who supported Hillary Clinton or another candidate or none in the 2016 election.
He concludes:
“Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, also do not consume the same sources of information about news and politics. [MAGA Trump] Conservatives now inhabit their own self-created media echo chamber, which functions as a type of lie-filled and toxic closed episteme and sealed-off universe. The creation of such an alternate reality is an important attribute of fascism, in which truth itself must be destroyed and replaced with fantasies and fictions in support of the leader and his movement.”
Thus, the knowledge and awareness of the difference between facts and opinions or non-facts (lies) are critical to the preservation of democracy.
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.