To the editor:
We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. We are facing threats. We need to choose hope over fear, unity over division, and most importantly, truth over lies.
We need to embrace our society's growing diversity that supports equality, justice and the rule of law — our American values. We must change the narrative of hate and bigotry and uplift the world we are trying to create.
We will choose hope over fear — unity over division and most importantly — truth over lies.
God bless America.
Barbara L. Smith
Hudson
