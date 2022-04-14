To the editor:
I have been in law enforcement for seven years now but have been around it all my life. I have lived my entire life in this county. This county is my home. So as a police officer, a husband, a father and a taxpayer I have conflicting concepts of what I want from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
I want the best security and safety possible for my family, but at the same time I don’t want to pay more taxes or have the tax money that I do pay be wasted or be spent in ways that would not maximize the cost to benefit ratio.
I think a good starting point to help both of these points would be officer retention. When training a new officer, they go to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy for 16 weeks, then there is usually a long period where the new officer is paired with an experienced one. This is called field training. This time frame varies widely depending on the program and the individual officer.
If you consider the payment to the officer while he/she is at the academy then the pay for him or her while undergoing the field training you basically just paid half a year’s salary into an officer that has not yet been an asset to the county or the public. Plus, the expense of the gear and equipment that is specific to that officer.
Training is necessary to get an officer off and going on the right foot as no one wants an under trained and under equipped officer. This does not seem like an overwhelming expense if an officer stays for 20 years. But when officer turnover is high, this expense becomes significant.
We have heard from several of the eight former sheriff’s deputies (not including jail staff and reserves) that have left the department since the current administration came into the office. We have heard about their feelings on why they left or what pushed them out. I work directly with many current deputies and know that morale is an issue. I feel that the Sheriff’s Department is not getting both the volume and the quality applications that it should be. Although I have no personal problem with anyone in the current administration, I feel that something needs to change.
I believe that the plans that Detective Brady Thomas have laid out will benefit officer retention. This would keep knowledge and experience in our county, keep more officers on your roads and best of all cost less taxpayer money.
Detective Thomas was an U.S. Marine, has an accounting degree and is involved in several different community groups that focus on helping this community. I believe that this shows that he cares about this community, our community, and that he has the ability to make a difference while appropriately managing budgetary issues inside the Sheriff’s Department.
Detective Brady Thomas is a rational person. His thought process, decisions and his responses to people are all calculated. He is not one to blurt something or react out of emotion. I have seen Detective Brady Thomas consider the needs of the department, the deputies and the taxpayers before his own feelings.
The former sheriff, three former chief deputies, three former jail commanders and several former sheriff’s deputies have publicly endorsed Detective Brady Thomas against a sitting sheriff; that says something to me.
For the listed reasons, plus several more that I do not have the space to write about, I will be voting for Brady Thomas on May 3 for our DeKalb County sheriff.
Josh Heffelfinger
Butler
