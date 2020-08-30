25 years ago
• For the first time since 1986, East Noble School Corp. teachers will begin the school year under a new contract. A three-year pact was approved by the East Noble Education Association (ENEA) and the East Noble school board. More than 90% of the teachers voted in favor of the three-year agreement, ENEA co-president Claudette Lear said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.