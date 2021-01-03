High Fives
Larry Davis of Angola writes: The front page of the paper keeps us well informed of the COVID-19 virus daily. What I don’t understand is the almost daily picture of people interacting or preparing food without masks on. What is the message here?
To a pair of longtime jurists who retired last week. Judge Kevin Wallace served for 32 years presiding over DeKalb Superior Court I. Magistrate Randy Coffey had served in his role for the entire 25-year history of the Steuben County magistrate’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.