90 years ago
It was through the efforts of the local Chamber of Commerce, that the Lima Road, from Kendallville to Fort Wayne, was taken over by the state highway commission. For months, A.D. Visk, chairman of the road committee of the Chamber of Commerce, has been conferring with members of the state highway commission and other interested persons to get action in this matter. The taking over of the Lima Road, which is paved, will mean much to this community. The road in the future will be marked, designated on the state highway system and will bring considerable traffic here, which heretofore has gone over State Road 9. Mr. Visk, as well as R. J. Rehwinkel, president of the Chamber of Commerce, are elated over the action of the state commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.