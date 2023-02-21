To the Editor:
The commissioners did their job very well two years ago. There were public meetings held in various places throughout the county for the purpose of drafting an ordinance for solar attempting to enter DeKalb County. Whatever resident wanted to come and fight, have a say, or understand what was happening, could come. People came, conversations were had, and a plan was developed.
The plan was in place for a year, then two residents of DeKalb County heard they may have to deal with solar in their lives. So despite not attending any of the meetings that were held to deal with citizens, and their arguments and requests as pertaining to solar, they took up arms and started shouting inaccuracies to attempt to go back and change the ordinance made the year before. An ordinance made while they didn’t care about solar because it wasn’t going to effect their lives, but now it is, so everything must change because these two people think their front porch view is more important than having a $200 million investment come into our county.
An ordinance has been in place since 2021, and no project has been submitted under it yet. So in baseball terms, you waited for the team to win the series and did nothing about it until a year later when the winning team was trying to raise their World Series banner to the roof, and then start whining about the team that played the game in the way they were informed to play it. What has changed?
This ordinance obviously wasn’t drafted for a then-current project that was knocking. So that leads one to think that the reason it got drafted was to open DeKalb County up to potential solar investments to be made in the county. But here we are, the first time the ordinance, that took several months to create through several meetings in the county, is trying to be used, there is push back. But wait, didn’t the county hold open hearings at public places across the county to hear what all had to say? So what has changed?
Two people who didn’t care to take time out of their day to attend these meetings and put in their thoughts and get heard when the county was asking them to speak, have found out they are going to have to look at the solar field. Now they want to make the county change the ordinance they made.
So all of the hours wasted over the past few months because two people didn’t care enough to plead their case on time, they now want to speak as the gavel is trying to fall. If they “cared about the county”, then why didn’t they fight when they were supposed to? Why are they waiting to fight only after they are informed they will be able to see the field?
Nathan Hook
Butler
