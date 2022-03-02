On a Monday afternoon in my aunt’s kitchen, half a year away from graduating high school, I expressed to my mom my reluctance to pursue a future outside of working with young people (as this aspect of my life had been ever-present for as long as I could remember). I lauded the fulfillment that sought me out in these experiences and was met with a sparkling reply that changed the course of my post-graduation plans: “Have you ever considered becoming an au pair?”
In November of 2020 I made an account on AuPairWorld.com detailing my background in child care, the value community has to me, my education, and the understanding I held for my goals. I set my profile to prioritize matches with small families with kids under 10 years old that were located in European towns close to cities. After making my account live, I quickly found several families in all parts of Europe, four of which I interviewed with in the following weeks.
My second interview was with a family from northern Germany, with two boys, a quaint house, and like-minded to myself when it came to guiding young people. They were attentive of my values and thoughtful with their insights into this experience, many of which were rooted in the mother’s own past experience as an au pair. They asked me foremostly about my background in Montessori and how that shaped my perspective on working with children. They queued into my spirituality, personality, relationships, professional life, and why I was pursuing this opportunity. I answered with candor to everything asked of me and was curious of the answers on the other side of the phone, to which I was met with a realization of all that was possible to learn from this family.
After a handful more phone calls with others, the native German family of four held my interest.
After weeks of Facetime calls and an eventual offer of a contract, I was announcing to my loved ones my departure in the latter half of 2021. With weekly phone calls transpiring over the next eight months, my heart grew so fond of this family I was soon to call myself a member of. We became keepers of joy and anticipation, our bond strengthening with each tick off the calendar. We quickly learned that the requirements for a German visa were simple aside from a language skill test required for au pair documentation. In my free time I took to studying this complex language with the help of a tutor and online programs. After months of studying, my German language skills were still entirely fictive, but my worry was refuted by my certainty that immersion would be the missing piece to this puzzle of foreign language.
Soon after, I applied for my first ever passport and booked my plane ticket — the pivotal steps of becoming a German resident. As the snow turned to slush, water, and eventually melted away to leave space for colorful blooms, the predictability of an ocean crossing relocation during a global pandemic ebbed and flowed in and out of certainty. Precautions and legal regulations came and went with gusto. Filling out dozens of forms, registering my travel and the residence of my quarantine, checking daily for the latest news — my worry and determination cohabitated equally in power. “Fully Vaccinated Within Two weeks of Travel” and “Testing Required upon Departure and Entry,” requirements that I adhered to, were imposed and then revoked within a matter of days.
On July 26, arriving at O’Hare Airport in Chicago on a warm late afternoon, I neared the check in counter with the zeal and certitude of counsel approaching the bench. With one form missing from my stack of dozens like it, in trembling hands I held the final document and surveyed the words that my eyes had seen in repetition in the months prior. NAME, BIRTHDATE, FLIGHT NUMBER. I was two words and 11 numbers away from my biggest adventure yet. Resisting tears, I hugged my loved ones and walked toward security, anticipating 26 hours of travel and 12 months of uncertainty.
Note from Claire: I graduated from Oak Farm Montessori High School in May of 2021 and two months later found myself living as an au pair in Germany. In this adventure and in all things, I am exploring fulfillment and following the path set before me; contact me at weissclaire414@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.