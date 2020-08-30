90 years ago
• The airplane seen flying about the city of Kendallville all day yesterday is here for the entire week it was learned. Harvey Hughes, licensed transport pilot of Lansing, Michigan, is in charge of the plane. He has selected a field near the John Bodenhafer and Clarence Kennell farms a mile east of the city for the landing field and plans to give sight-seeing trips during the week of the fair. His plane is a Waco, equipped with a 90-horse power Curds engine.
