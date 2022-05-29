90 years ago
• The spot at the bathing beach, Bixler Lake, where almost twelve hours previous, American Legion Post 86 had scattered flowers and placed a wreath on the peaceful waters in an impressive service honoring the World war dead, was chosen early this morning by a 49-year-old wife and mother who resided in Kendallville, near Bixler Lake Park. Shortly after 7:30 o’clock this morning, the lifeless form was found in the waters about twenty feet north of the end of the north pier of the beach. The body was fully clothed and she was wearing a coat when she walked to the lake, sometime after midnight and jumped to her death from the end of the bathing beach pier.
