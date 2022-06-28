To the Editor:
On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court took away a women’s constitutional right to reproductive freedom and privacy. That will have consequences for years to come. It is appalling that the Supreme Court would unilaterally take away our rights, rather than protect them.
Today women are 2nd Class citizens.
Women no longer have the right to choose when we become parents.
I realize that there are many people that are “Pro-Life,” and consider themselves to be “Patriots.” But to be a real Patriot you must support the freedom and rights of others, even if you don’t agree with them.
The Republican Party is not the party of freedom or real patriotism. They are the party of hate and Fascism. The Fascists on the Right are doing just what Fascists do. They are imposing their beliefs on us and taking away our rights.
Even though the Supreme Court wasn’t created to reflect the views of the majority of Americans, it was created to uphold our Constitution and support our rights. Not to take them away. Our Supreme Court has gone rogue.
While I have seen many angry tweets and speeches from our leaders. We need more, we need action. Because America was once considered “The Land of the Free.”
Victoria Woods
Angola
