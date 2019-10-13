To the editor:
Wednesday night at the debate I heard something I wasn't familiar with. Apparently, the city has made a decision on your choice for who removes your garbage. This is being done because some (I presume to be renters) burn their garbage, or leave it to pile up.
If the current administration was Democratic, they would be labeled Socialists.
Again command and control policies need to be modified. If it is the renters, why not put an ordinance in that people who rent should provide that their building and/or house come with garbage removal and pass that cost onto the renters? People burning their garbage could easily be caught with drones which most police departments have or will have, and then be fined.
I grew up in Kendallville, and when young suffered from asthma, and everyone had a burn barrel. I agree it is unacceptable to allow this to continue, but, the city should not take away the right to choose their garbage service, from the vast majority, for the few who abuse this.
Democratic mayoral candidate Tim Schlotter,
Kendallville
