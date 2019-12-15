To the editor:
Twelve take-aways from my being a Salvation Army bell ringer:
1. The No. 1 best-selling product for grocery stores has to be pop.
2. People are in a hurry.
3. Lots of people are handicapped.
4. Lots of people have trouble walking.
5. People don’t want us standing outside in the cold weather ringing the bell ... they want us inside.
6. People with tattoos like to show them even in cold weather.
7. Small kids like taking the bell and ringing it a few shakes.
8. Many people who appear to need help themselves are the ones who contribute to the cause.
9. People who are greeted with a smile are likely to return it.
10. Hardly anything is ever given without the bell being rung.
11. Volunteering for a good cause is very rewarding.
12. Christmas is a wonderful time of the year.
Michael H. Sommers
Auburn
