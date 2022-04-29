To the editor:
Government by the people (U.S. Constitution)? Or are we headed to a dictatorship, or a socialist country? Looks like millions of people would be OK with a dictator (if it was one of their choice), and millions would be happy living under socialism. Remember a few months back I wrote a letter to the editor and stated that my high school history teacher was teaching (60 years ago) that our country would not be overthrown from abroad but it would happen from within. Look how divided we are, it's neighbors against neighbors, family members against family members, church members against church members (if they don't agree with one's political views).
We don't agree to disagree anymore and still be friends (you're labeled one of them) if you question lies, propaganda, and conspiracy theories.
We had over 140 members of Congress that voted against their Constitution obligation and their oath of office: "I _____ do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same."
Attempt to overthrow from within! We no longer agree on the worth of our culture and values. Hundreds of millions follow and believe fake news and hundreds of millions follow and rely on lies, conspiracy theory and propaganda, and very few take time to facts check.
When we still had history in school, isn't this how Hitler got himself in power, by dividing the people and spreading lies, conspiracy theory and propaganda? Can you imagine what we would be living under if our country would have been this divided when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. (We didn't have former presidents, politicians, preachers and news stations praising Hitler while he was having children, women and men killed.)
Satan and his demons have a good hold on us. Twenty-two years ago we impeached a president for lying to Congress, now we reelect them for lying, spreading conspiracy theories and attempting to overthrow our Constitution. They're lying on purpose and we not only vote for them, the majority of us are repeating their lies. As one Republican governor calls it (farce and theater).
Supply and demand: If you research supply and demand, you will discover that prices go up when the demand is high (vehicles, homes, food and everything else we purchase), and the availability is down. Companies and yes, you and I as stockholders, love it when earnings are high (great many of us have seen our net worth increase greatly). What would you have the president executive order to lower inflation? Stop all the federal tax dollars to states, cities and county governments, order all stock owned companies to suspend dividends and lower produce cost by 15-20 or 30% or let the market control pricing?
The first of March the oil and gas executives gathered at their most influential annual conference (CERAWeek by S&P Global) and stated that the primary thing holding up more production isn't government policies, but it's money (lack of enthusiasm from investors). Demand is up, supply is down and profits are great. Isn't this what drives investors? Since we receive more than 50% of our goods from China, and since we place an additional 25% tariff on them (which we as consumers pay when we purchase the products) one would only assume that our inflation would be much higher than 8%.
Elected representatives and senators (both parties) only vote the way the party leader or committee chairman tells them. If one votes for what is constitutionally correct and against the party, they become outcast and the party works to get them voted out and stripped of their power. They should stay home (it would save hundreds of millions of dollars in travel and staff fees) and cast their votes from home as directed by their respected political leader over the internet.
If we continue on our current course of division our Constitution can't survive. We need to get politicians who put country over self and party.
Jerry Kessler
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.