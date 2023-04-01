25 years ago
• The Kendallville Public Library recently made a donation to the Mid-America Windmill Museum. Representatives from the museum, Rick Meyer, Nelson Harrod, Tom Burke, Russ Baker and Pam Younce and Librarian Jenny Draper moved furniture from the original Kendallville Public Library, built in 1913-1914, with a grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation. The furniture includes solid oak pieces, like a librarian desk, two sitting benches, two youth chairs, a file card holder and a credenza.
