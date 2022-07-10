To the Editor:
A big thank you to the 17 teams that participated in the June 25, Ligonier Lions Golf Outing at Noble Hawk Golf Course.
Thank you to the following sponsors and contributors to the outing: Charger House, Fashion Farm, Ace Pest Control, Lake City Bank, Edward Jones, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, BZ Auto Group, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Triad Associates, Noble County Disposal, Emergency Radio Service, QSI, Autonation, Mike Cunningham/Pioneer Seed, Dr. Doug Rex, Don Strouse, Gary Stover, Tom and Cynthia Herald, Aaron and Shellie Wellman, Cromwell/Kimmel Lions Club, Jay Wellman, Khorn Enterprises Inc., Sndy Kitson, and Jane Wellman.
Kent Saggers
Golf Outing Chairman
Ligonier Lions Club
