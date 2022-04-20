To the editor:
Detective Brady Thomas is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Egypt and Kuwait. Upon returning from service, Detective Thomas obtained an accounting degree and real estate license.
Detective Thomas will be a fantastic sheriff for DeKalb County. His work ethic is tremendous as he has spent many long hours working on his campaign while working full time. Brady's experience as a Marine veteran shows the kind of discipline and training necessary to lead the Sheriff's Department. He has worked as a detective since 2016 in charge of many major investigations.
Detective Thomas will be a great leader and mentor for the employees of the Sheriff's Department. He is well qualified and well respected by his co-workers and community leaders. His accounting degree will be very beneficial when preparing budgets and the plans to eventually build a new jail. Brady is very conservative when it comes to spending your tax dollars. Brady has great support from the silent majority in DeKalb County. His great character and friendly personality has developed a very large following over the past several months. His desire and uplifting attitude has become very contagious.
Detective Brady Thomas is a great family man. Brady's wife Kristina, daughter Zoe, along with his brother, Brian, and parents Bill and Deb Workman attend County Line Church of God.
Support Detective Brady Thomas.
Vote in the primary. Your vote will be appreciated.
Tom and Cathy Smith
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.