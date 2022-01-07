Virus doesn’t care about a person’s relationship with reality
To the editor:
I just received an 11 x 8 1/2-inch piece of junk mail from one of the 100 congressional members who a year ago tried to overturn a free and fair election nullifying the will of the people. This coup member’s survey (Google GREEN BAY SWEEP PETER NAVARRO) asks if we are ready to fully open our economy and move on from the COVID pandemic. This same member tweeted Dems hate Christmas.
This member is our 3rd district Rep. in Congress who claims he has a plot to cut spending by $14 trillion and balance the budget by 2026. He means taking away your benefits. Banks in four years increased spending/debt at record levels and has contributed to the greatest time loss from work in American history. The richest got richer and the rest got the beads and trinkets.
The COVID virus doesn’t care about Banks’ lack of a relationship with reality or ethics. Its only purpose is to replicate and survive. No words or ignorance of the situation will have any negative impact on this invader as it is an equal opportunist of death.
By the way, in 2019 Trump approved the funding for the research that Sen. Rand Paul claims is gain of function research which he said created the COVID virus — look it up!
Banks and lawmakers like him might be able to afford taking time off work to heal, however most area households are not wealthy or still receiving their congressional pay while off from work. These same lawmakers voted to end unemployment payments as well as the child tax credit payments. Earning in excess of $175,000 a year for producing nothing, Banks needs neither of these.
Banks’ complaint about inflation is that American working families have too much money due to stimulus spending. The fact is spending has outpaced the replacement of goods. Retirements and workers unwilling to risk their life have left us a worker shortage. Death and time loss COVID injuries also have taken their toll. This is what happens when you have lean/just in time manufacturing and a revolving door of employees during downturns in the economy.
The American worker is being represented by those who don’t respect an honest day’s work and fail to reward sweat equity while risking the worker’s life for politics. It’s shameful, dishonest and flies in the face of decency. How many manufacturing/service employees serve at the Statehouse? It’s a part time job, unavailable to them by design, reserved for business owners and lobbyists. Two outspoken anti-vaccine mandate Republican lawmakers just died from COVID at the age of 46 and 52. Their political stance killed them, and they were obviously wrong.
If God can endow the preacher to heal, it only makes sense that God can endow the doctor to heal as well unless you believe God’s powers are limited.
Trusting the same lawmakers who planned a coup attempt against our nation is just plain nuts. Lawmakers who are found to be in on the scam should lose any and all taxpayer funded pay and benefits including any taxpayer funded pensions.
Americans should not negotiate with domestic terrorists/traitors, nor should we be funding/rewarding their activities.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.