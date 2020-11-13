To the editor:
Now that the election is over, can we all agree that there’s no blow out on either side of this election? We have a country with people of vastly different views. Let’s move forward with solutions on how to deal with that. Let’s be OK with the fact that others can disagree, that different states, cities, communities can all have different opinions and that’s OK. That's what the founders intended, isn't it?
Oh, and I think we can all agree that it’s super cool that I’m now a 7th Degree Black Belt.
Yep, life goes on after elections. Get out there and work on yourself!
Zach Hayden
Kendallville
