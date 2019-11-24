To Kendallville sisters Adrianna Gyovai, 13, and Alexis Gyovai, 11. They raised more than $850 by baking and selling items and will spend it on toys for patients at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and children involved with a sexual assault center in Fort Wayne.
To Parkview Samaritan helicopter pilots and paramedics. The air ambulance service has reached 30 years of saving lives in northeast Indiana by providing fast transportation to hospitals.
To Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin, who has been selected as the Indiana Association of School Principals Principal of the Year for District 3. He also received the honor in 2012, when he was working in the East Noble school corporation.
To Destinee Morrow, 3, of Angola, who was named “Riley’s Miracle of the Year” by Riley Hospital for Children of Indianapolis, and to the Wings Etc. Grill & Pub employees in Angola who have supported her through heart surgeries, a lung transplant and related complications.
