To the Editor:
So Mr. Provines states that he wants better roads, but the county doesn’t have the funds to do so. He also states that he would like to find a way to reduce the taxes that DeKalb citizens have to pay. The only way for that to happen is the county needs more funds to be able to be able to build better roads but the DeKalb County taxpayers don’t have the money to pay for it.
So what are some other ways to increase available funds in the county so that the county can afford to upgrade the roads and infrastructure and cut taxpayers' bills at the same time? One way would be if a large investment were to come into the county, the increase in tax base could both lower taxes for the public and generate funds to repair the infrastructure (among other things). But wait, isn’t there currently a $200 million investment project knocking at the door? A project that Mr. Provines is actively against, a project that would pump millions of dollars into the community as well as electrical stabilization for our area. Meaning, when we have record high temps like we did around Christmas last year and record high temps like we did this summer, our businesses would not have to shut down so that people's homes could stay warm or cool respectively. Or potentially not having to pay astronomical electric bills like people in Texas had to pay when a failure happened with their electricity production facility, and the manager of the grid had to purchase power real time from another source. These people in Texas, had electric bills that were 10 times their normal bill. So if this happens here in DeKalb County, could our already strapped taxpayers afford an electric bill that is $2,000 instead of their normal $200?
The project I am specifically referring to is the sculpin solar project by EDF Renewables. Specifically this project because it is the project that pertains to Mr. Provines and me. So why is he against this project if it can give the county the funds to upgrade roads and help alleviate the tax bill every year? That reason is because it will be part of his daily visual. I find this comedic; the solar team stated that money from this project could help update roads in the county as well as make some road improvements. Mr. Provines response to this was, “we don’t need better roads, our roads are fine, I like our roads.”
It seems that Mr. Provines only cares about one thing and that is his “ice cream”, having stated upon initially hearing about the potential for this project to come here, “I don’t want to have to look at it”. So is the only thing Mr. Provines really cares about is his line of sight and not the county? That being asked, is this really who we need for a county commissioner, someone who puts his desires above helping the county he is supposed to be working for?
So I ask, if the county needs money or simple upgrades, the taxpayers are already strapped, and there is a substantial investment waiting at the door, why are we fighting against this project?
Nathan Hook
Butler
