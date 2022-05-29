To the editor:
How can it be that a kid, who isn’t old enough to buy alcohol, can walk into a store and buy two assault rifles and enough ammunition to kill 19 beautiful children and two teachers that had dedicated their lives to making the world a better place?
Our Founding Fathers would be so upset by the carnage. The Second Amendment didn’t deal with assault rifles. No one wants to take away guns from hunters or responsible hand gun owners but there is no practical reason for anyone (other than military) to need one.
Our congress needs to put legislation in place to, at the very least, make it much harder for young people to get weapons. That would be a start. It is very hard to put the genie back in the bottle but I wish we could do away with all assault rifles.
Please remember the people of Uvalde, Texas, as well as Columbine, Sandy Hook, Margery Stoneham Douglas and all the others that have been terrorized by gun violence, in your prayers. May God’s grace comfort all these people and may He have mercy on all of us who have not done enough to stop this carnage.
Sue Emerson
Rome City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.