To the editor:
St. Martin’s Healthcare recognizes that everyone in the community and across the country has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an organization, we promise to be responsible and transparent with our decision process for patient services and community events.
St. Martin’s Healthcare is greatly appreciative of the Garrett Country Club's willingness to work with us during this challenging time. However, after much thought and careful consideration, with health and safety being our No. 1 priority, the Board of Directors has made the very difficult decision to cancel the 12th Annual Swinging for St. Martin’s Golf Benefit.
Yet, the clinic is expecting and preparing for a 25% increase in patient visits in 2020. Through no fault of their own, many of our neighbors are finding themselves without employment nor health insurance. The Swingin’ for St. Martin’s is one of our signature events, and your support is still necessary to meet the health care needs of our community.
We invite our past sponsorship partners, raffle partners and golfers to consider making a gift to St Martin's Healthcare on par with what they have given in previous years. Any amount is welcomed and makes a huge impact on the lives of the patients we serve every day.
To give safely and securely online visit smhcin.org/donate-now or mail your gift to the clinic at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738.
If you have any questions, please contact Grace at gcaswell@smhcin.org.
Please mark your calendars for the 2021 Swingin’ for St. Martin’s Golf Benefit on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Garrett Country Club. We look forward to seeing everyone together again next year. All proceeds raised will directly support the clinic’s mission to serve the health care needs of uninsured and under-insured neighbors living in DeKalb and Noble counties.
Grace Caswell
Garrett
