High fives
To the men and women volunteering to work at the polls for early voting in northeast Indiana. During the first week of in-person voting, by early Friday afternoon, Oct. 10, already 850 people had voted at the courthouse in Albion. The volunteer poll workers were courteous and helpful. People had to wait in line Friday afternoon, but with masks, appropriate social distancing and the use of hand sanitizer, the experience seemed to be very low-risk. We are seeing increased absentee voting in all of our counties, and we thank all for their diligence and commitment to helping people cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election.
To all of our girls’ volleyball teams whose seasons culminated with play in sectional action Saturday. Congratulations to Angola, Lakewood Park and Prairie Heights high schools for making the finals.
While we’re talking about sports, high fives to the Westview High School boys’ cross country team for qualifying for the semi-state run, as well as 13 individuals who will be running again on Saturday at Huntington University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.