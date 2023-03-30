To the Editor:
I have known Mike Ley for the last 10 years, meeting him and his wife, Sarah by attending the same church. We were placed in the same small group and began sharing our lives and the Bible together. I enjoyed his insight on many things during this time and was excited to have him elected as our mayor. He is one of the few people serving in office that has lived up to his campaign promises and has worked hard to make sure that Auburn is a city we want to be a part of. Setting aside politics, Mike is a good person.
Mike leads with God at the head of things. He takes his decisions before the One who has the control and makes sure that he is doing the right thing accordingly. I have never questioned Mike for his actions because I know that he is not only serving Auburn but his Lord. In my opinion, Auburn has prospered and done well while Mike has been in office. We have seen many improvements and continue to hear of more wonderful things to come. He is a man of action, not just a talker, and is willing to put himself out there and be part of the solution.
Another attribute that I admire Mike for, is the compassion he has for others. He has helped me with the ministry I guide, NeighborLink DeKalb County, and has stepped in and worked alongside our team helping others with their needs. Mike is aware of those in Auburn that need assistance outside of Neighborlink and does his best to secure help. There is no judgment, always a helping hand up to give others a better life. Mike uses his resources to make the lives of others better which makes Auburn better and stronger for all of us as a result. He is setting an example of what it means to be a true public servant.
As excited as I was when Mike became mayor, I am just as excited to see what else he is going to do for the city of Auburn, for its people, and to make this community better than it has ever been. Mike will go the extra mile to make sure that everyone counts and is taken care of. It is a great feeling to know that Auburn will continue to be in good hands with Mike at the helm.
Jean Ferrell
Auburn
