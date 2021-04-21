To the editor:
COVID-19 is nothing like seasonal influenza. It is 30 times more deadly and has an association of long-term effects in as much as 33% of those recovering from the infection. The “Long” COVID effects last more than six months and can occur in anyone recovering from COVID-19 even if the illness was mild, or they had no symptoms.
Symptoms of the Long COVID syndrome include fatigue, difficulty thinking (brain fog), dizziness, chest pain, muscle aches, depression and daily fevers plus others. These symptoms are severe and chronic and prevent daily activities and return to work in those affected. Permanent heart, lung and kidney damage may occur with COVID-19 infection. This damage can occur even with mild or asymptomatic infection and can also occur in younger persons.
The first generation COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer) have been developed using proven scientific principles, They were proven safe and effective during initial studies and this has been reaffirmed after more than 894 million doses have been given worldwide and 209 million doses in the U.S. without any documented death or long-term adverse effects.
Getting the vaccination not only protects you and your immediate family. It also helps provide for community wellness and adds to our mission to develop herd immunity to protect others. Your vaccination also helps to reduce the chances for development of a variant COVID-19 virus with more severe effects.
Vaccination is safe, preventative and beneficial for you and others. Please get your COVID-19 vaccination.
H. Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH
Angola
Medical director Branch Hillsdale St. Joseph Community Health Agency
