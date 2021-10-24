We were somewhere south of Gary, on the hellish Borman Expressway, when I began to question the “Road to One Million” goal set by boosters for northeast Indiana.
It’s been 20 years since our destination forced Betsy and me to travel that God-forsaken stretch of Interstate 94 — a perpetual construction zone.
Nothing had changed in two decades. Speeds on the Borman still average about 2 mph, if you’re not at a complete standstill. Helpful traffic signs inform helpless motorists that Illinois is just 10 miles away, and you should get there by tomorrow.
A day later, I was chatting with a couple of guys back home who are nearly my advanced age. I mentioned that I’d been driving in Chicago over the weekend.
Not for them, both said.
But it’s not driving on Chicago’s freeways that scares me. It’s the non-driving, when you’re barely creeping along, that drives me crazy.
The problem in both The Windy City and northwest Indiana’s “Region” boils down to too many people and too few roads.
It’s not just the expressways. Last weekend’s quest to see my grandson’s soccer game took me over several miles of Chicago’s surface streets in bumper-to-bumper congestion. I watched in envy as a woman on a bicycle left us in her dust.
I reminded myself not to get so impatient the next time I have to wait 60 seconds for a traffic light in Auburn.
Then, I asked myself why northeast Indiana would want to increase its population by some 200,000 people — or 25% — by 2030.
To be sure, Auburn has grown by roughly 100% in population since I moved here in 1975. Forgive me, math geniuses, for oversimplifying — but that’s about 2% per year. It’s been a sane rate of growth and has not detracted from my city’s charm.
Even so, traffic poses a problem in Auburn, with only one main artery running east-to-west and no way to widen it for much of the route.
Northeast Indiana is an appealing place to live precisely because it’s a manageable size without the frustrations of living in the Chicagoes of our nation.
Fortunately, we’re making little progress toward our catchy slogan, and at our current pace we might not hit 1 million until 2075.
We were fighting Chicago traffic for the chance to watch our 11-year-old grandson in a sporting double-header of baseball and soccer.
Threatening weather canceled the baseball game, but the sun shone brightly on soccer the following morning.
As a grandfather for 16 years, I once expected I’d have seen my fill of youth sporting events by now. When our three boys were growing up, I spent a large share of my life at ball diamonds and soccer fields and inside gymnasiums.
However, last weekend marked only my second chance to watch a grandchild in action. Our older grandchildren — girls now 16, 14 and 14 — have exhibited practically zero interest in competitive athletics, with all its sweating, injuries and other gross stuff.
In my only previous episode as a spectator — a decade ago — one granddaughter went through the motions of playing soccer but carefully avoided the rough-and-tumble action. She watched from a respectful distance, because it quickly became clear that if she ventured anywhere near the ball, some aggressive child might kick her or knock her down.
She did think the soccer shoes were pretty cool, however.
This time, soccer turned out to be more exciting, and our 11-year-old grandson — playing goalkeeper — saved the game by deflecting a hard, close-range shot (by an adult-size kid) in the final seconds of the match.
Someday, I hope, we’ll fight traffic again to see him on a baseball field. It would be a lot easier if he lived in northeast Indiana — at least until we reach a million residents.
Dave Kurtz can be contacted at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com.
