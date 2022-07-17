This past week has provided a reminder of the importance of good, dedicated journalism.
On July 1, the Indianapolis Star broke a story about an Indianapolis physician who provides abortion services, who shared the story of receiving a call from a colleague in Ohio asking if Indiana could help by providing a termination to a 10-year-old abuse victim.
In Ohio, abortions are now outlawed in all circumstances with the exception of a threat to the mother’s health. As Indiana heads into July 25, where lawmakers will be considering rolling back our state’s availability, the story was a relevant reminder of the impact that law changes can have.
Pregnancies via rape, molest or incest are a minority, rarer even still for the victim to be pre-middle school, but they do happen.
The story was picked up nationally, even drawing a mention from President Joe Biden.
Naturally, a disinformation campaign started, with TV pundits and social media personalities spreading doubts about the story’s validity.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed on a TV appearance there was “not a damn scintilla of evidence” and called it a “fabrication.”
Less than 48-hours later, news broke that Ohio police had arrested Gerson Fuentes, 27, on a charge of rape of the 10-year-old girl in question.
The girl’s mother had reported the rape to the Franklin County Children’s Services agency on June 22, which reported it to police. Police investigated. Put together a case. Made an arrest.
Journalists reported the details from the police report and court appearance and validated the initial story.
Fabrication claims? Debunked.
Not content to just wipe egg from face, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita then hopped on TV Thursday morning to announce he was launching an investigation into the Indianapolis doctor, alleging to a national audience that she may have failed to report the abortion as required by Indiana law and/or violated HIPAA laws. Such a failure could lead to misdemeanor criminal charges and impact her license.
Within 12 hours, Fox 59 in Indianapolis and other media outlets, via a public records request put in with the Indiana Department of Health, obtained the official Terminated Pregnancy Report from the incident that Rokita was searching for, showing that it was not only filed correctly and in full, but also that it was filed on time within the state’s three-day reporting window.
On Friday, the Indianapolis Star reported Indiana University Health looked into claims of possible HIPAA violation and found their doctor in compliance with all privacy laws.
Misconduct claims? Debunked.
Quickly. And easily.
Journalists are tasked with reporting the news, seeking the facts, and holding those in power accountable to their words and actions.
Polarizing partisan politics and media that caters to them with punditry and specious infotainment have weakened that public trust over decades.
But, incidents like this show that, yes, good journalism still exists, still functions and still matters.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
