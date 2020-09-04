To the editor:
After 47 years on the government payroll (and counting), I suggest that it is time for Joseph Robinette Biden to return to Delaware, find an appropriate chair somewhere on Rehobeth Beach, and rock yourself into oblivion.
P.S. Don't forget to take Kamala Devi Harris with you.
John M. George
Waterloo
