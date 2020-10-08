To the editor:
In his recent letter to the editor, Mr. David Foster asked the question:
"How can we ask young men and women of all colors to give their lives for us when we don't respect the flag of their country?"
They volunteer because of our shared values of patriotism, democracy, service to others, and freedom. They respect these values irregardless of the acts of others. While our flag is an important symbol, it’s just that; a symbol. Our national values transcend symbolism. That's how a grateful nation asks.
Robert Long
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.