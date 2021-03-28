25 years ago
• A “Cardiac Arrest Sweep” sponsored by the American Heart Association rounded up prominent citizens to go before “Judge Heartless” at the Country Hearth Inn in Auburn, where the alleged “jailbirds” were held while they phoned friends to help pay for their “bail” by making donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.