Words are coined and redefined in deceptive manners
To the editor:
Are you anti-racist?
Don’t answer this question too quickly. If I were asked, my response would be, what do you mean by anti-racist?
Today, we cannot assume shared understanding in conversation. Many words are coined and redefined in deceptive manners by idealogues, to dupe others into joining their movement. “Anti-racist” is a prime example.
Intuitively, it seems the word “anti-racist” should be understood as a person who doesn’t exercise partiality, disrespect, hatred or violence toward any specific ethnicity, including his own.
“Anti-racist” doesn’t mean this in the woke, Neo-Marxist worldview, though. According to them, an anti-racist is a Neo-Marxist engaged in activism. Conversely, a racist rejects Neo-Marxism and is not engaged in activism.
An understanding of Neo-Marxism is required to answer the question, then.
Marx claimed society is composed of two economic classes: the oppressors, owning the means of production (bourgeoisie), and the oppressed, the worker class (proletariat). Social justice is achieved by a redistribution of wealth and power through revolution. The means of production are seized and placed under state control.
Neo-Marxism is evolved Marxism.
Neo-Marxists divide society into oppressor and oppressed, too. However, Neo-Marxists define the oppressor class by intersections of identity, not economic class. The primary intersections of identity are race, sex, sexuality, gender, and religion. The worst oppressor is the white, male, heterosexual, cisgender (non-transgender) Christian.
The oppressed are incited to discontentment. They are encouraged to view themselves as victims, whose envy, hatred, violence and theft towards oppressors are justified. Personal responsibility is downplayed.
Neo-Marxists are told they will never achieve “social justice” until power and wealth are seized from oppressors, and the system, designed to keep the oppressors in power, has been dismantled. These malcontents are led to unite and oppose their oppressors by shaming, canceling and violence.
Consistent Neo-Marxists are anti-police, anti-nuclear family, anti-Christian, anti-patriarchal, anti-Constitutional, anti-free market, and anti-America. They seek to destroy the institutions underlying society. These institutions allegedly maintain the rule of the oppressors. Once destroyed, they can impose their will upon the nation.
Neo-Marxism is racist. Race is the primary lens of the worldview. “Whiteness” is a slanderous, derogatory term applied primarily to those with white skin tone. “Whiteness” connotes evil, oppression, and entitlement. “Whiteness” is the scapegoat of personal and societal failures.
Am I an anti-racist, according to Neo-Marxist definitions? No. I oppose their evil, racist ideology. I have been united to Christ through faith and share this union with born-again believers of many ethnicities and skin tones, who are being conformed to the image of Christ. Corrupt Neo-Marxist ideology does not define my identity, purpose and community.
Why should Neo-Marxism and their words concern Hoosiers? The Biden administration is aggressively promoting this ideology. It is permeating all our cultural institutions, including government, military, education, entertainment, religion and media. Neo-Marxists are in the process of seizing the means of cultural production, and reshaping society. We are in the midst of a cultural war, involving lies and manipulation of language.
Rod Dreher authored the book “Live Not by Lies.” Emigrants to the USA from Marxist nations noticed rhetoric preceding leftist revolutions in their home country mirrors what we are experiencing now.
Rod’s book is highly recommended to understand the times we are living in.
When asked how they coped under these regimes, these emigrants said they refused to live by the lies of the revolution. Being involved in a faith community helped maintain their integrity, reason and morale.
Denial of biblical morality, sexuality, gender roles and personhood of the unborn are demonic lies of the left. Combating lies involves knowing truth. Truth about man’s purpose and duty to God is found in Scripture alone.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
