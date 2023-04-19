To the Editor:
Downtown Auburn has a wonderful history full of beautiful buildings. Over the last decade or so, there has been tremendous growth and redevelopment. From brand new buildings complimenting the downtown character, to buildings being restored to their original facades, to business owners dressing up their front windows, and new sidewalks and streetscapes being installed. All of these improvements have been carefully thought out to align with the historic nature of our beautiful downtown.
Recently I have been enjoying walks Downtown appreciating the views of the new complimenting the old. That is until I was walking down West 8th Street, between Main and Jackson Streets and noticed the entire back of one building is gone with the inside of the building now on the outside - which did not complement the existing character of Downtown. I wonder how it can be safe to be inside this building when there is no back half to it? Is this part of an actual construction project or something else? I decided to do some research and found some disturbing news.
This building fell in on itself well over a year and a half ago. It is Jeremey Bowers’ (running for District 4 Council) building from Bowers Engineering Services. Seems a little odd that an engineer’s building fell in on itself and has not had any repairs in over a year. Upon further investigation, it appears that the Mayor’s Office and City never took any action on this building to identify it as unsafe.
But then I recalled another building Downtown that recently was ordered to be demolished by the Mayor and City – and that was the Tri-State Memorial Building at Union and 7th
Streets. I found the meeting minutes from the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting where this was discussed. Guess which engineer the City hired to deem this building uninhabitable and ultimately caused its demise? You guessed it, Bowers
Engineering Services. Even more questionable is that Jeremy Bowers and Bowers Engineering Services never appears to have been paid for the structure assessment they provided that resulted in people being immediately kicked out of their apartments and the demolition of a downtown building. Something is starting to feel a little fishy here.
But back to the giant hole in the backside of the building, why has it been a year and a half since anything has been done? Why does it feel like the Mayor and City are protecting this property at the risk of the public? The next time you are downtown, I encourage you to drive by and see for yourself the condition of this building and ask exactly what is going on? How can a prospective Council candidate get away with this and no one at the City say or do anything?
Jamie Grabner
Auburn
