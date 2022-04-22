To the editor:
I cannot let Election Day, May 3, 2022, arrive without saying this about our West District Commissioner Candidate Amanda Charles. We need diversity within the County Board of Commissioners which makes Amanda the woman that will be able to bring that balance. With her experience of 10 years as a councilwoman with the City of Garrett, this makes her very qualified to serve as our next West District County commissioner.
She understands how government works and she is an informed person that will be able to give a well thought out decision on any county business put before her, not just a yes person. It has been implied in a recent letter to the editor in the Star, April 13, 2022, titled "Commissioners have to be accessible at all times" that Amanda is not qualified for the job of DeKalb County commissioner West District simply due to the fact that she holds a full-time job as an educator. I totally disagree with that concept as I didn't realize that a commissioner's position requires a person that is retired or that doesn't have an existing job!
The idea that someone such as Amanda, that is highly qualified, cannot serve effectively and efficiently as a county commissioner simply because they have a day job is ridiculous especially coming from someone who also holds a day job himself. There are never any decisions that need made on the spot that Amanda would not be able nor the other commissioners to get together and act on.
With this said, Amanda is a dedicated person with family and DeKalb County in mind. Elect Amanda Steward Charles for our next West District commissioner; you will be glad you did.
Martha "Marty" Grimm
Auburn
