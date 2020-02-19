To the editor:
Being one of those angry citizens sent back to their vehicle with their cell phone from the courthouse, I keep asking myself why? Is my phone really a potential threat to society? Is my ability to be able to contact someone or be contacted by someone a security threat? Since being rejected by the new courthouse security I keep stewing over the inconvenience of having to return to my vehicle and place my phone in my car. I know the Constitution doesn’t specifically guarantee my right to carry a phone as it does a gun but .. not being able to possess it when in route to pay my taxes seems to be encroaching on something!
To restrict or ban the use of a cell phone in a courtroom because of the potential distraction of it going off, as in a movie theater, I can understand, but the possession of a cell phone in a public space outside of the courtroom that is used to conduct public business (some business such as paying taxes and filing other things required by the government) seems totally ridiculous!
I have read in the paper some of the arguments given to justify these new restrictions and was pleased to see one of the arguments given opposing these new restrictions printed twice in the Jan. 12 paper. Thank you very much, David Powers, for your informative letter and The Star for its accidental double print.
Then on Jan. 14, The Star printed an article telling me that “Former Sheriff Doug Harp said in March 2011 that cell phones had been used as a cover for hidden weapons, explosives and other contraband.” With this reasoning in mind, I asked myself, if this is truly a reason given supporting the ban, then what is being done about the potential threat at our schools? Shouldn’t we have comparable security at all of our schools? I think there are a lot more cell phones entering our school buildings than the courthouses on a day-to-day basis. Shouldn’t the safety of our kids and teachers be a much higher priority over a handful of adult government officials and county employees?
So where does the rationale come from that wants to restrict a person’s right to carry a cell phone in a public place? Is it a power struggle by the authorities to usurp control over others because they can or want to? Or is it actually a real safety issue over an existing threat?
Our courthouse has always been a showcase of community pride. It is a beautiful building both inside and out. I also contains items put on display for all the public to view, pieces of DeKalb County history that are well worth seeing and photographing, like our museums
Whatever the answer to this question is, I cannot think of any real threat to society that is presented by possessing a cell phone in a public place.
I believe it is government overstepping its authority.
Steven Dickman
Auburn
