New online poll asks about social media
The new online poll at kpcnews.com asks:
Do you agree with the decisions to remove President Trump’s accounts from Twitter and Facebook?
So far the poll at kpcnews.com/polls indicates a slight majority of the respondents (49.3% vs. 47.8%) disagree with the decisions to remove President Trump from many forms of social media. The rest (2.9%) indicated they have no opinion or are undecided.
The previous poll question was:
How soon will you choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
49.0% replied “As soon as I can”
4.5% replied “I depends on if I can afford it”
29.1% replied “Never”
17.4% said “After other people have had it”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.