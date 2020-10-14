To the editor:
Sanderson is your best choice.
This letter is in response to a letter to the editor on Oct. 8 by Commissioner Don Grogg.
In his letter he takes aim at Todd Sanderson. Todd had attended a commissioners meeting where they were discussing the need to repair a wall at one of the Dekalb County Highway buildings. Todd gave the commissioners the name of a contractor that he had used. That contractor ended up getting the job and saved the taxpayers a sizable amount of money.
Mr. Grogg acknowledges that fact but goes on to belittle Todd's effort by writing "He had nothing in on the final decision." Of course Todd had nothing to do with the final decision because he was not a commissioner. Todd was at that meeting as a Dekalb County resident who cares how your tax money is spent.
As far as Mr. Grogg's reference to "Due Diligence" you can be assured that Todd Sanderson will exercise due diligence in every decision as a commissioner just as he does every day at his business in Auburn.
With Todd Sanderson as your commissioner you can be assured that your tax dollars will be spent in the most effective and efficient way.
I can't help but wonder why Mr. Grogg would turn against someone in his own political party. It could be because Todd's opponent is Mr. Grogg's nephew. But he did not disclose that in his letter.
Full disclosure from me, Todd Sanderson is my son-in-law and I am proud to support him for commissioner of DeKalb County.
Denny Woebbeking
Auburn
