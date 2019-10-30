To the editor:
In reading the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette (Monday) morning I came across the Jim Banks article on page 4A. The congressman is quoted as saying that the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was “even bigger” than when the Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden. No doubt playing to the audience of one. The thing is I don't recall Baghdadi ever killing thousands of Americans on American soil as bin Laden did. He was, however, a monster that surely got what he deserved as bin Laden did. I also noticed that other representatives from our area had the good sense not to say such a ridiculous thing.
I'm glad to see that when Banks was done extolling the president he did have the good sense to praise the military for carrying out the raid but no mention of specific praise for the intelligence people who no doubt played a critical role in the operation. It is a true testament to their patriotism that they are still doing their jobs well despite all the demoralizing treatment from the president they have endured over the last several years.
David Williams
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.